Mumbai: India's latest emergency credit scheme could turn out to be a timely tailwind for banks, offering both incremental loan growth and a crucial buffer against rising stress linked to the West Asia war, three brokerages said in a report.
New emergency credit scheme to aid banks, limit bad loans, brokerages say
SummaryIndia’s ECLGS 5.0 scheme, with ₹2.55 trillion in guaranteed credit, is expected to boost bank loan growth and protect asset quality amid West Asia war risks. Analysts say it offers a low-risk lending cushion, helping MSMEs and corporates manage liquidity stress.
Mumbai: India's latest emergency credit scheme could turn out to be a timely tailwind for banks, offering both incremental loan growth and a crucial buffer against rising stress linked to the West Asia war, three brokerages said in a report.
About the Author
Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.
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