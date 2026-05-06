New emergency credit scheme to aid banks, limit bad loans, brokerages say

Subhana Shaikh
1 min read6 May 2026, 06:37 PM IST
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The scheme lets MSMEs, corporates, and airlines access government-backed working capital loans, with 100% guarantee for MSMEs and 90% for others.
Summary
India’s ECLGS 5.0 scheme, with 2.55 trillion in guaranteed credit, is expected to boost bank loan growth and protect asset quality amid West Asia war risks. Analysts say it offers a low-risk lending cushion, helping MSMEs and corporates manage liquidity stress.

Mumbai: India's latest emergency credit scheme could turn out to be a timely tailwind for banks, offering both incremental loan growth and a crucial buffer against rising stress linked to the West Asia war, three brokerages said in a report.

The Union cabinet on Tuesday allocated 18,100 crore under the fifth edition of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS 5.0), unlocking 2.55 trillion in additional credit flow to businesses to help them tide over the war-induced liquidity stress.

Analysts see this loan-support scheme as credit and asset quality supportive, with the sovereign guarantee structure sharply reducing downside risks for lenders.

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“ECLGS 5.0 is a net positive for banks—a modest loan growth tailwind and a more meaningful near-term asset quality buffer. These loans carry zero credit risk, with no provisioning drag or capital consumption,” Nomura Global Markets Research said in a note on 6 May.

At a time when the market is watchful on the impact of the West Asia crisis on bank asset quality, ECLGS 5.0 provides a meaningful policy cushion, the foreign bank’s research note said.

The scheme allows eligible borrowers ranging from micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to larger corporates and airlines to access additional working capital loans backed by a government guarantee. For MSMEs, the guarantee cover is 100%, while for non-MSMEs and airlines it stands at 90%.

ECLGS provides government guarantee to banks and financial institutions for additional credit extended to eligible businesses and individuals, in this case to MSMEs and airlines to help them manage the West Asia war-induced liquidity crises.

The structure ensures banks can lend more without materially increasing risk on their balance sheets. Incremental funding is capped at 20% of peak working capital utilisation for most borrowers, ensuring disciplined credit expansion while still supporting liquidity.

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This dual effect, supporting loan growth while containing slippages, is particularly valuable at a time when the West Asia crisis threatens to disrupt supply chains, raise input costs, and strain borrower cash flows.

ECLGS 5.0 vs earlier schemes

ECLGS is not new. First introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, the scheme acted as a liquidity lifeline for small businesses and the broader financial system.

Between 2020 and 2023, it facilitated 3.61 trillion in guarantees and 2.82 trillion in disbursements, helping save an estimated 1.46 million MSMEs and protecting around 15 million jobs. Research by SBI economists indicated that approximately 12% of outstanding MSME credit was saved from slipping into NPA (non-performing asset) status specifically due to the ECLGS buffer, Macquaire Research said in a note on 6 May.

For banks, asset quality outcomes under earlier versions were better for ECLGS borrowers, with lower NPA ratios at 4.8% against 6.1% for non-ECLGS accounts as of March 2022, Equirus India Equity Research said in a note on 5 May.

The new version largely retains the same architecture of government-backed guarantees, capped interest rates, and defined tenors but differs in intent and scope.

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Unlike Covid-era schemes that addressed a domestic demand collapse, ECLGS 5.0 is designed to counter an external shock. “...the trigger itself is different and not a domestic demand collapse but an external one, with stress coming through supply chain disruption and input costs rather than a lockdown-driven demand slump,” Nomura said.

It also broadens the borrower base beyond MSMEs and anticipates larger ticket sizes, reflecting the changing nature of stress in the system.

The government’s move comes amid rising geopolitical uncertainty, with the war in West Asia posing risks to trade flows, energy prices, and export-oriented sectors. Analysts believe that the scheme is pre-emptive and aimed at preventing liquidity stress from turning into solvency issues, much like during the pandemic.

With banks already well-capitalised but cautious on asset quality, ECLGS 5.0 provides a calibrated way to keep credit flowing without exposing lenders to disproportionate risk, they said.

About the Author

Subhana Shaikh

Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.

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