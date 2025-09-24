Warehouses choking, riders quitting: Festive orders pile up in delivery meltdown
Sowmya Ramasubramanian , Sakshi Sadashiv 7 min read 24 Sept 2025, 07:34 pm IST
Summary
Mounting delivery partner attrition, and under-staffed warehouses are responsible for the widespread delays - up to 7 days in many cases - of goods ordered on E-commerce and quick commerce platforms.
Bengaluru/New Delhi: The festive surge in online sales is being hampered by delivery delays, frustrating customers, potentially denting brand reputation and raising doubts about logistics firms’ preparedness to handle high volumes of e-commerce traffic.
