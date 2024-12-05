Mind economy's interest before Revenue's: Sanjay Malhotra to tax officials
Summary
- The message comes in the backdrop of an explosion of tax notices, especially pertaining to GST.
- More than 1,000 GST notices have been sent to businesses across industries such as insurance, aviation, software exporters and online gaming in the weeks to 5 August, leading to tax disputes.
New Delhi: Cautioning tax officials to not kill the goose that lays the golden egg in the process of tax collection, revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra told a gathering of officials that they need to be careful not to hurt the economy’s interests in the hunt for revenue.