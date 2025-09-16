Relief for homebuyers, investors as ED sets protocol to handle bankrupt firms’ assets
Gireesh Chandra Prasad 4 min read 16 Sept 2025, 02:17 pm IST
Summary
- The tussle between the PMLA and the IBC has led to several litigations in the past, creating uncertainty for lenders and investors.
- Resolution professionals and investors have to go to special PMLA courts, not the NCLT, which implements IBC, to restore the assets confiscated
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has framed a protocol to reconcile the conflicting goals of the anti-money laundering law and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), seeking to bring clarity for investors in distressed companies, homebuyers and banks, two people aware of the matter said.
