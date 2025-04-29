Strong oilseed crop to keep India edible oil prices stable: AWL Agri Business
SummaryEdible oils account for around 64% of the company's annual revenue, followed by packaged foods and other fast-moving consumer goods. The company sells edible oils such as soya, sunflower, mustard, rice bran, groundnut and cottonseed.
New Delhi: Edible oil prices in India, which rose in response to the government's decision to raise import taxes on cooking oils in September last year, are likely to remain stable this year, buoyed by robust domestic oilseeds harvest and steady global supplies, AWL Agri Business Ltd (formerly Adani Wilmar Ltd) said.