Indian edtech overhaul sparks renewed investor optimism

According to Varun Gupta, managing director and head SEA, digital and technology investment banking at Avendus, the pipeline for edtech is rebuilding on the back of sector leaders' performance and potential public listing. "Edtech is definitely seeing a renewed interest this year with two large rounds already announced and more logs in the fire... There are at least 3-4 good IPO candidates with strong profitability metrics for the next couple of years which is drawing investor interest in this space."