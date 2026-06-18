Edtech funding revival offers hope, but sector still faces a long road ahead

After a phase of bankruptcies and sharp consolidation, India's edtech sector is showing signs of revival, with startups raising more capital in the first half of the year than they did in all of 2025.
Investments into the country's edtech firms surged to $178 million in the first half of calendar 2026 from $73.3 million in the same period last year. This is also higher than $155 million raised in entire 2025, according to data intelligence platform Tracxn.
The jump in funding could be an early sign of revival in the battered edtech sector, where annual investments remained far below the 2021 peak, when the industry attracted around $4.1 billion capital at the height of the pandemic.
Investments have since plunged as pandemic-driven demand for online learning cooled and students returned to offline classrooms, dropping even below the previous decade-low of $235 million in 2016 to just $155 million in 2025.