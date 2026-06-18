Edtech funding revival offers hope, but sector still faces a long road ahead

Nabodita GangulyMansi Verma
4 min read18 Jun 2026, 01:14 PM IST
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Several startups secured large funding rounds, including Edubuk ($50 million), Exxat ($45 million) and upGrad ($38 million). (Pixabay)
Summary
Investments into the country's edtech firms surged to $178 million in the first half of calendar 2026 from $73.3 million in the same period last year. This is also higher than $155 million raised in entire 2025, according to data intelligence platform Tracxn.

After a phase of bankruptcies and sharp consolidation, India's edtech sector is showing signs of revival, with startups raising more capital in the first half of the year than they did in all of 2025.

Investments into the country's edtech firms surged to $178 million in the first half of calendar 2026 from $73.3 million in the same period last year. This is also higher than $155 million raised in entire 2025, according to data intelligence platform Tracxn.

The jump in funding could be an early sign of revival in the battered edtech sector, where annual investments remained far below the 2021 peak, when the industry attracted around $4.1 billion capital at the height of the pandemic.

Investments have since plunged as pandemic-driven demand for online learning cooled and students returned to offline classrooms, dropping even below the previous decade-low of $235 million in 2016 to just $155 million in 2025.

Also Read | How edtech is using AI to make learning work

Byju's shadow

Experts, however, cautioned that despite the visible recovery, the industry’s reset triggered by the scrutiny around bankrupt edtech major Byju’s is far from over.

“The Byju's episode genuinely hurt investor trust—it showed weak governance, questionable accounting, and a habit (not just at Byju's, but across the sector) of using inflated numbers like GMV instead of real revenue,” said Milan Sharma, founder and managing director of 35North Ventures, a sector-agnostic pre-seed fund.

“The money flowing in now is going to companies with cleaner ownership structures, more honest reporting, and a clear path to making profit. The extra scrutiny hasn't gone away… We're past the worst of it, rather than fully past it.”

Since 2022, Byju's, once considered the poster child of India's edtech sector, has witnessed a dramatic downfall amid corporate governance failures, insolvency proceedings, and legal battles across jurisdictions.

This included a bitter legal dispute with US lenders over a $1.2 billion term loan. In May 2026, a Singapore court sentenced Byju's founder to six months in jail for contempt of court, which the firm and its founder has challenged.

Despite the continued scrutiny, some investment rounds went as high as $50 million, helping boost the sector's overall funding during the first half of the year.

In March, edtech startup Edubuk, which provides technology courses, raised $50 million from Nimbus Capital. It was followed by Exxat, which raised $45 million, and upGrad, which raised $38 million.

In comparison, the largest funding rounds in 2025 were modest at around $30 million, with Seekho raising $28 million and Propelld securing $30 million.

Also Read | The next chapter of edtech must shift its emphasis from access to outcomes

Mint reported in March that edtech firm upGrad has signed a term sheet to acquire rival Unacademy in a 100% share-swap transaction, signalling a potential consolidation move in India’s struggling online education sector. In December, Physics Wallah raised its stake in Xylem Learning to 77.27% with an investment of 122.9 crore, according to media reports.

Meanwhile, the average cheque size in seed rounds in edtech has declined drastically to $0.8 million so far this year from $3.6 million during the same period last year, according Tracxn, impacting the quality of companies ready to raise larger rounds in the upcoming years.

“While seed-stage rounds remain relatively small, investors writing larger cheques increasingly expect companies to demonstrate meaningful progress toward profitability or at least operational sustainability. They want evidence that the business can eventually scale successfully rather than relying indefinitely on external funding,” said Anupam Shukla, partner at Pioneer Legal.

Shukla added that firms that have undergone the correction and bolstered their fundamentals are seeing investor interest, particularly at the growth stage.

While the rise in overall funding signals some renewed investor interest in the sector, investors across the board agree that there is greater emphasis on sustainable business models and unit economics.

Also Read | Edtech’s new math: Minutes-long micro lessons priced as low at ₹1

“Valuations are more sensible now, and the companies that survived had to show real numbers — actual revenue and retention, not just fast growth at any cost,” said Sharma of 35North Ventures.

The activity in early stages, if any, is limited to the growing adoption of artificial intelligence in education, with a new generation of founders building AI-native learning products.

“There's a new wave of companies that are coming that use AI or make education content in a snackable format. That's where most of the dollars have gone through,” said Marmik Mankodi, vice-president of investments at Blume Ventures.

About the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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