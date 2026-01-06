logoNews

India’s edtech pivots to low-cost micro-learning as dealmaking slows and patience thins

Sakshi Sadashiv
5 min read6 Jan 2026, 09:56 AM IST
Platforms are increasingly betting on short, vernacular micro-learning. (Image: Pixabay)
Micro-learning platforms are monetising curiosity, leaning on subject-matter experts and creator-led at a time when the edutechsector is under pressure to show early revenue traction.

As dealmaking slows and investor patience thins, India's edtech sector is turning to a new learning model to capture low-intent, high-frequency users.

Platforms are increasingly betting on short, vernacular micro-learning—how to update an Aadhaar card, start a 50,000 business, shoot a YouTube video—to capture low-intent, high-frequency users early in the funnel.

Priced as low as 1 and consumed in minutes a day, this content is designed less to teach deeply and more to build daily engagement, turning everyday questions into habit—and habit into revenue.

The shift marks a clear break from outcome-led edtech, which relies on full-time teachers and structured curricula. Micro-learning platforms instead monetise curiosity, leaning on subject-matter experts and creator-led content at a time when the sector is under pressure to show early revenue traction.

Platforms like Seekho cracked this early and now clock close to $4-4.5 million monthly revenue, according to media reports. New users on Seekho are offered a 1 trial period, after which monthly subscription plans take effect, typically ranging from 49 to 199, depending on the offer and platform.

Investors have taken note. The company raised $28 million in a Series B round, taking total funding to over $42 million. The company is planning an entry into the US alongside an AI-powered learning push.

Others now moving into the same territory include The Eloelo Group, best known for live social entertainment. It has entered infotainment with a micro-learning app called Master, which crossed 4 million users in under two months of launch.

Master plans to go deeper into vernacular markets. Average daily watch time on the app is about 10–12 minutes, with users consuming roughly six videos a day, said Saurabh Pandey, founder and chief executive of Master.

“A very sizable base of the 60 lakh installs are paid,” Pandey said. The average revenue per paying user is around 180 per month, with Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu expected to account for over 80% of users. The premium tier starts at 299 per month.

IPO-bound Kuku FM, an audio streaming startup, has entered the space through Guru, its micro-learning platform built around habit, momentum and curiosity rather than long-form courses. The company is preparing to raise about 1,820 crore, with subscriptions priced at around 99 a month.

Social platforms are muscling in as well. YouTube India—where mobile remains the primary mode of consumption—has increasingly positioned itself as a learning and knowledge destination, not just a video platform.

Its latest product and partnership push includes expanding AI-led tools and tying up with institutions such as the Indian Institute of Creative Technology and AIIMS to deliver education-oriented content and training for creators and learners, aiming to monetise at the intersection of learning and infotainment.

Platforms built for entertainment are increasingly leveraging learning, utilising their existing discovery engines to directly integrate it into social feeds.

ShareChat and its sister short-video app Moj said infotainment has emerged as a meaningful category, accounting for 15–20% of overall content, a company spokesperson said.

Among languages, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada continue to see disproportionately high engagement with infotainment formats, reflecting how short-form video has become the default way users discover how to do everyday tasks.

“What began as a snackable entertainment format has evolved into a serious learning surface,” the spokesperson added. Sharechat monetises mainly through advertising and creator monetisation, not paid subscriptions.

New learnings

Larger incumbents are also re-strategising. Recently listed PhysicsWallah has rolled out an OTT platform, Pi, aimed at the 300–400 low-ticket segment—significantly lower than the sub- 5,000 pricing that typically anchors its core courses.

Positioned as a distraction-free alternative to free learning platforms like YouTube and social media, the move is notable for a company that began as a single YouTube channel in 2014, but has since evolved into a large, omnichannel education business with a deep digital footprint.

The firm boasts over 125 million social media followers, approximately 3.5 million daily active users, and a substantial top-of-funnel reach that extends beyond its paid ecosystem.

The company reported 3.22 million unique transacting users across its online channels in the first half of FY26, up from 2.68 million a year earlier, while its paid user base grew 17% to 3.62 million.

“Having its own OTT platform over YouTube allows more control over the student journey and experience—experimenting with engagement, learning pathways, delivery models and monetisation that YouTube won’t allow,” said Mit Desai, practice leader, education and employability at Praxis Global Alliance, a management consulting firm.

It also widens the student base and makes the monetisation funnel more lucrative, while allowing the company to own the entire student lifecycle, he added.

This comes amid a broader slowdown across the edtech sector, following a series of setbacks led by Byju’s’s prolonged crisis. Deal activity has since thinned, with M&A volumes and average deal sizes shrinking sharply, leaving mid-stage startups with few buyers and putting pressure on platforms to demonstrate monetisation early, Mint reported earlier.

Micro-learning is expanding the market rather than cannibalising it. “It brings in new learner segments that couldn’t access traditional course platforms due to pricing and delivery. It can also act as an add-on or feeder to the core, preserving unit economics if done well,” explains Desai.

That said, creator credibility and the risk of misinformation remain concerns in open, creator-led learning platforms. Most platforms address this through layered controls rather than a single filter, combining creator verification, content guidelines, automated checks and human review to flag obvious errors or risky claims, explains Desai.

Over time, distribution is shaped by algorithms, with creator behaviour, user feedback, corrections and track record determining reach, with unreliable voices losing distribution/monetisation, he added.

Desai estimates the micro-learning market at $300–400 million in India, growing at 20–30% annually, though he cautions it should be viewed as part of the broader digital content and upskilling economy rather than traditional edtech.

