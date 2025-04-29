Expenditure finance committee clears ₹25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund announced in budget
SummaryCabinet approval has been sought for the Centre to provide 49% of the money, with the rest to be raised from major ports, other government entities, central public sector enterprises, financial institutions and global funds.
The government's expenditure finance committee (EFC) has cleared the ₹25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund (MDF) for FY26, two persons aware of the matter said, a project to lend long-term, low-cost financial support for indigenous ship-building and other blue water infrastructure projects.