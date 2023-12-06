eGaming players remain bullish despite GST issues, demand more clarity on regulations
The increased GST rate on online real-money gaming industry has impacted the sector adversely, causing some of the gaming platforms to announce closure of business and layoffs
Online gaming companies have received 71 show-cause notices relating to Goods and Services Tax (GST) in FY23 and FY24 up to October, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, December 5. The update from the minister has received mixed responses from the eGaming sector.