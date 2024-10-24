EIB working with state companies to fund green hydrogen projects
Summary
- During 2023, the EU's investment arm formally agreed to join the India Hydrogen Alliance and increase support for large-scale green hydrogen hubs and projects across India
New Delhi: The European Investment Bank (EIB), which has committed to supporting India's green hydrogen sector with a €1 billion investment, is working with public sector enterprises Power Finance Corporation and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd to identify and develop projects in the country, said Nicola Beer, vice president of the lending arm of the European Union.