The runway and the roots: How a 1,000-year-old village fought a ₹27,400 crore airport

At first sight, Ekanapuram resembles a typical Indian village. Roads are narrow. Old tiled-roof houses are slowly giving way to concrete dwellings. Its 2,500-odd residents are pious; many temples dot this village, located 75km west of Chennai. A school here has just completed its 100th anniversary. Most of its residents are farmers while some youngsters have recently started working in the factories of the nearby Sriperumbudur and Oragadam industrial belts.
The villagers are particularly proud of its long history.
“Ekanapuram has been around for centuries,” said 85-year-old M. Krishnamurthy, a farmer whose family has lived in the village for generations. He cites British records documenting the village’s population at 500 in 1882. The Shiva temple, just outside the village, is over 1,000 years old, as is the Kamban Canal, a 43-km-long waterway that drains excess water from the nearby Palar river into the sea, he added.
But the village runs the risk of being completely erased from the map. The Tamil Nadu government, in August 2022, announced Parandur as the site for Chennai’s new greenfield airport. When the airport drawings were made public, Ekanapuram, near Parandur, was placed right between the two proposed runways.
The otherwise docile villagers turned aggressive. They launched a protest, agitating continuously for over 1,100 days. They contacted many political parties as well as environmental groups. They argued that Parandur was not an ideal location for an airport—it would destroy the many water bodies surrounding the village, subsume fertile agricultural land, and disrupt the canal system that prevents flooding in Chennai.
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, which was in power in Tamil Nadu from 2021 until May this year, tried to convince the villagers about the new airport’s importance to the state’s economic prospects. It offered over ₹2.5 crore per acre of land and promised the villagers pucca or fully-built houses elsewhere. But the people of Ekanapuram refused to budge.
Things turned in their favour when actor Joseph Vijay formed the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in 2025 and made Parandur his first field-level protest. He promised that the airport project would be scrapped if TVK came to power. And it did. Though an official order is yet to be issued, TVK ministers have announced that the state government is looking for alternative sites to host a second airport for Chennai.
Ekanapuram is not celebrating yet but there is relief on the faces of its residents. They are aware that the state government is under immense pressure from the Centre and industry bodies to proceed with the project as Chennai’s existing airport, among India’s oldest, cannot handle future demand.
The project and the protests underpin the tension a democratic country like India faces, where economic development and the larger good appear to clash with personal rights, identity, and history. Its future will probably be closely watched by the industry as a case study on the ease and speed of doing business even in an industrial state like Tamil Nadu.