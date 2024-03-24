Industry
Elections are coming, and snack makers are licking their lips
Summary
- Distributors said early summers and elections could drive up demand for chips, low-priced packs of cookies and beverages in the next quarter
Packaged food and beverage companies are stepping up supplies on the ground ahead of the coming general election, as large rallies and outdoor gatherings raise demand for low-priced biscuits, snacks and beverages.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more