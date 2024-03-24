Elections are coming, and snack makers are licking their lips

“With the upcoming elections and the dates declared, we are expecting some buoyancy in the market and good spending on ground. Consumers also get more disposable incomes, different parties dole out freebies or even cash. For our category, it does have an impact. We will have to wait and watch. But it will be positive, given the number of rallies. Wherever rallies happen, we see a large congregation of people," said Krishnarao Buddha, senior category head, Parle Products.