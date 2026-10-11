Electric ambulances: Why government subsidies haven’t sparked demand

Manas Pimpalkhare
4 min read11 Oct 2026, 05:56 PM IST
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Ambulances are the only vehicle segment in which the central government is offering financial incentives for hybrid vehicles alongside zero-emission electric vehicles.
Summary
More than three months after the government issued operational guidelines under the PM E-DRIVE scheme, not one zero-emission ambulance has been registered, with limited model availability raising questions about what it will take to kick-start adoption.

NEW DELHI: More than three months after the government issued operational guidelines for electric ambulance subsidies, not a single zero-emission ambulance has been registered under the 11,900 crore PM E-DRIVE scheme, according to data from the government’s VAHAN registry of new vehicles. Despite their potential for electrification, electric ambulances have yet to gain traction, raising questions about whether subsidies can overcome barriers to adoption.

The scheme has earmarked 500 crore for electric ambulances, offering an incentive of up to 30,000 per kilowatt-hour of battery capacity, capped at 35% of the vehicle’s upfront cost, whichever is lower. It covers three categories of ambulances: patient transport vehicles (Type B), basic life support vehicles (Type C) and advanced life support vehicles (Type D). It was the first government scheme to offer incentives for both electric and hybrid ambulances.

Also Read | Govt extends PM E-Drive subsidy for electric two-wheelers to FY28

Yet the supply of eligible vehicles remains limited. Force Motors is the only manufacturer making electric ambulances in India, while Maruti Suzuki’s hybrid ambulance has yet to be launched.

Pune-based Force Motors, which makes vans and larger passenger vehicles, developed an electric ambulance model in fiscal year 2026 (FY26), according to its annual report.

“Force Motors has also become the first manufacturer to develop and homologate an electric ambulance and will offer these vehicles for sale under the PM E-DRIVE Scheme,” the annual report said.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker by market share, has also been developing a hybrid ambulance that would qualify for incentives under the scheme. But the model has yet to be launched.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi examined the company’s hybrid ambulance prototype at a Maruti Suzuki event in Gujarat on 26 August 2025, saying it would align with the PM E-DRIVE scheme.

“A few years ago, EVs (electric vehicles) were seen only as a new alternative. But I have always believed that EVs are a concrete solution to many problems. That’s why, during my visit to Singapore last year, I had said, we can convert our old vehicles, our old ambulances, into hybrid EVs. Maruti Suzuki accepted this challenge and, in just 6 months, developed a working prototype. I just saw this prototype of the hybrid ambulance myself. These hybrid ambulances perfectly fit into the PM E-DRIVE scheme. In this scheme of about 11,000 crore, a dedicated budget has also been set aside for e-ambulances. Hybrid EVs will reduce pollution and also provide an option to transform old vehicles,” the PM had said, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Queries emailed to spokespersons of the Prime Minister’s Office, the ministry of heavy industries, which administers the scheme, Maruti Suzuki and Force Motors on 8 October remained unanswered.

Also Read | Govt aims to disburse ₹80 crore subsidy for EV charging points by end of FY26

A case for electrification

The lack of registrations comes despite a sizeable potential market. India recorded 15,529 new ambulance registrations in FY26, of which 57% were diesel-powered and 41% ran on petrol.

Ambulances are the only vehicle segment in which the central government is offering financial incentives for hybrid vehicles alongside zero-emission electric vehicles.

The push is part of India’s broader effort to reduce transport emissions as it works towards its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. Other alternatives to conventional fuels include hybrids, electric vehicles, biofuels, compressed natural gas and hydrogen-powered vehicles.

The case for electrifying ambulances rests partly on their regular use and relatively predictable urban routes. Their high utilization could also help offset the higher upfront cost of electric vehicles through lower running costs.

"Ambulances present a promising opportunity for electrification, particularly in urban areas where daily travel distances are relatively predictable. Electric ambulances also offer quieter, vibration-free rides with zero tailpipe emissions, improving patient comfort during transportation and reducing their exposure to pollution. However, electrification should be phased, prioritizing non-critical patient transport while ensuring that reliable, accessible and fast-charging infrastructure is available to support uninterrupted services,” said Chaitanya Kanuri, director- Electric Mobility and Batteries, WRI India.

High utilization can, however, improve the economics of electric vehicles. When expensive vehicles run continuously with minimal downtime, lower operating costs can make their total cost of ownership more competitive with that of conventional fuel-powered vehicles.

Also Read | E-truck localization: What do new norms mean for the industry?

Infrastructure and reliability

Electrifying ambulances presents a distinct operational challenge: these are emergency medical vehicles that cannot afford extended periods out of service.

“Ambulances are a unique case for electrification. These are emergency medical services, so if these vehicles have to be overhauled, electric ambulances will need to be procured with a zero risk and zero downtime approach. For building a new segment of electric vehicles, there needs to be an end-to-end strategy, which includes adequate product development—making new models available, demand aggregation approaches to build scale and reduce costs, and adequate charging infrastructure in hospitals, or in public places,” said Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, Research and Advocacy, at the Centre for Science and Environment.

That means incentives will need to be matched by adequate vehicle availability, demand aggregation to build scale and charging infrastructure at hospitals or public locations. Without those elements, the subsidy may struggle to translate into actual deployments.

The lack of uptake echoes a trend in another vehicle segment. Mint earlier reported that Delhi had recorded zero registrations of N2 electric trucks—medium-sized goods vehicles weighing 3.5-12 tonnes—nearly three months into the Delhi EV Policy, which exempted such trucks from the city’s daytime no-entry restrictions.

About the Author

Manas Pimpalkhare

Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.

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