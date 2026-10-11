Electric ambulances: Why government subsidies haven’t sparked demand

“A few years ago, EVs (electric vehicles) were seen only as a new alternative. But I have always believed that EVs are a concrete solution to many problems. That’s why, during my visit to Singapore last year, I had said, we can convert our old vehicles, our old ambulances, into hybrid EVs. Maruti Suzuki accepted this challenge and, in just 6 months, developed a working prototype. I just saw this prototype of the hybrid ambulance myself. These hybrid ambulances perfectly fit into the PM E-DRIVE scheme. In this scheme of about ₹11,000 crore, a dedicated budget has also been set aside for e-ambulances. Hybrid EVs will reduce pollution and also provide an option to transform old vehicles,” the PM had said, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.