NEW DELHI: More than three months after the government issued operational guidelines for electric ambulance subsidies, not a single zero-emission ambulance has been registered under the ₹11,900 crore PM E-DRIVE scheme, according to data from the government’s VAHAN registry of new vehicles. Despite their potential for electrification, electric ambulances have yet to gain traction, raising questions about whether subsidies can overcome barriers to adoption.
Electric ambulances: Why government subsidies haven’t sparked demand
SummaryMore than three months after the government issued operational guidelines under the PM E-DRIVE scheme, not one zero-emission ambulance has been registered, with limited model availability raising questions about what it will take to kick-start adoption.
NEW DELHI: More than three months after the government issued operational guidelines for electric ambulance subsidies, not a single zero-emission ambulance has been registered under the ₹11,900 crore PM E-DRIVE scheme, according to data from the government’s VAHAN registry of new vehicles. Despite their potential for electrification, electric ambulances have yet to gain traction, raising questions about whether subsidies can overcome barriers to adoption.
About the Author
Manas is a New Delhi-based journalist with Mint, where he covers the intersection of economic policy, industry, and emerging sectors shaping India’s growth. He writes on government regulation, manufacturing, and the clean energy transition, with particular depth in areas such as electric mobility, battery ecosystems, and rare-earth supply chains. He has written on India’s efforts to build domestic capacity in electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as the broader push to reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience. His reports are not limited to capturing the headline; they also aim to explain complex policy simply.<br><br>Manas has studied law in Pune, the city where he grew up, followed by a business journalism diploma from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. In his almost two years of being a correspondent for Mint, Manas has reported as major wars unfolded, a general election brought surprises for both the ruling party and the Opposition, and three Union Budget announcements where India has charted its economic course for the days to come.<br><br>On vacation, Manas plays bass guitar with his friends in Space & Co, their jam-rock band. He also likes cats, and occasions of late-night snacking.
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