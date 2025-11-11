Mint Explainer | Why India’s e-bus tender model is worrying manufacturers
Bus manufacturers say the gross cost contract (GCC) tender model for e-buses poses concerns as it is a capital-intensive and stringent approach. Mint decodes the reasons behind the concern
India’s push to electrify public transport is entering a crucial phase. State-run Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) is set to open bids for 10,900 electric buses across five major cities—Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Bengaluru—under the PM E-Drive scheme. Large tenders for Mumbai and Pune will follow.