Top electric bus makers gear up for govt’s 6,230-bus mega tender
The latest tender is being seen as important for legacy players like Tata Motors, Switch Mobility, and VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd, who lost out on the previous 10,900 e-bus tender the PM E-Drive scheme
New Delhi: India’s top electric bus manufacturers are gearing up for the government’s next mega tender of 6,230 electric buses, cumulatively valued at over ₹6,000 crore, to be deployed across five cities—Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad—according to tender documents released on 9 January.