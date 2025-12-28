Go big or go home: Battery swapping is coming to electric trucks

“The more you sweat the asset, the more you lower the TCO (total cost of ownership). That's a very clear game,” said Satyanayana. "Sweating” an asset is the practice of ensuring it is working as hard as possible for as long as possible to justify its initial purchase price. TCO includes the upfront cost of the vehicle and the cost of keeping it running. “If I'm able to reduce the charging time, I'll be able to sweat it more and lower the TCO,” he added.