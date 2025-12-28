Electric trucks are becoming the latest type of vehicle to benefit from battery swapping, which has until now been largely restricted to two- and three-wheelers. Pune-based e-truck maker Blue Energy Motors and Murugappa Group’s Montra Electric are rolling out 55-tonne e-trucks that are compatible with battery swapping.
Go big or go home: Battery swapping is coming to electric trucks
SummaryBattery swapping is expanding into India's heavy-duty freight sector, offering a speedy alternative to traditional charging and lower upfront vehicle costs. It aims to make zero-emission trucking commercially viable by treating energy as a flexible service rather than a fixed asset.
Electric trucks are becoming the latest type of vehicle to benefit from battery swapping, which has until now been largely restricted to two- and three-wheelers. Pune-based e-truck maker Blue Energy Motors and Murugappa Group’s Montra Electric are rolling out 55-tonne e-trucks that are compatible with battery swapping.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More