Electric two-wheelers weigh the cost of subsidy cuts
Summary
- The subsidy for electric two-wheelers has been halved from ₹10,000 per kwh to ₹5,000 per kwh. The maximum subsidy per vehicle has also been capped at just ₹10,000.
A steep reduction in subsidies on electric two-wheelers is set to increase prices for the second time in a year, by up to ₹12,000 in FY25. Will it undermine growth in an industry that is already facing multiple headwinds? Mint finds out.
