Electric two-wheelers weigh the cost of subsidy cuts

Is the subsidy revised often?

Since the announcement of the Fame 2 scheme in 2019, this is the third time the subsidy on electric two-wheelers has been revised. The original scheme, announced with an allocation of ₹10,000 crore for five years, provided a subsidy of ₹10,000 per kwh, which was capped to 20% of the ex-factory price of a vehicle. This was hiked to ₹15,000 per kwh in June 2021 and the cap was also increased to 40% of the cost of a vehicle. In June last year, the government reversed the subsidies back to the original levels. The new scheme reduces it further and subsidies are now at their lowest level since 2019.