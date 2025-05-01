Govt to revise EV charging costs under e-drive scheme
SummaryThe last such revision was in 2022 and now significant technology developments and changes in cost structure of large and small chargers have prompted the Centre to revisit its plan
The Centre has started inter-ministerial consultations to revise the cost of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure under the PM E-drive scheme, the first such revision in nearly three years, two people aware of the matter said.
“The last such revision was done in 2022 by the Union power ministry. Since then, there have been significant technology developments, and the cost structure of large and small chargers has changed now," said one of the persons cited above, on the condition of anonymity.