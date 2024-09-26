Promoting e-ambulance: Heavy industries and health ministries to meet next week to discuss technical issues

New Delhi: To promote electric ambulances in India, the heavy industries ministry will consult with the health ministry next week to determine the technical specifications needed for these vehicles, according to two people aware of the matter.

Discussions with the health ministry will cover issues such as the weight of these ambulances, including heavy medical equipment, that will play a pivotal role in deciding how to electrify them while maintaining safety and performance. The final guidelines are expected to be rolled out after these consultations.

With a total outlay of ₹10,900 crore, the PM E-Drive scheme aims to sell various electric vehicles, including e-ambulances, at subsidized prices to accelerate the country’s transition to cleaner transport. Out of this, ₹500 crore is for the production of e-ambulances over the next two years, ending FY26.

"Ambulances have to carry heavy loads, and the equipment inside the vehicle may also be particularly heavy. The e-ambulance will need to carry this weight quickly and safely, and the deliberations (with the health ministry) will be about this, among other things," one of the officials said on condition of anonymity.

The Centre had previously said it would collaborate with all stakeholders to notify performance and safety standards of e-ambulances.

An email query sent to the ministry of heavy industries and the ministry of health and family welfare about the deliberations remained unanswered till press time.

The PM E-Drive scheme, launched recently to replace the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric (and Hybrid) Vehicles (FAME) programme, is a big leap in India’s push for e-mobility. By offering subsidies to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the government intends to incentivize affordable electric vehicle sales while ensuring reimbursement for manufacturers on the discounted amounts.

This push for e-ambulances aligns with India’s larger goal of achieving 30% electric vehicle adoption by 2030. With over 30,000 ambulances currently in operation, a shift toward electrification in this sector could significantly contribute to the country’s e-mobility targets. The cost benefits are clear: electric vehicles are cheaper to maintain and operate, and they offer an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional fuel-powered options.