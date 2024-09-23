Electricity that costs nothing—or even less? It’s happening more and more
Matthew Dalton , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 23 Sep 2024, 06:30 PM IST
SummaryA big increase in wind and solar power has pushed wholesale prices to zero or below for many hours of the year, spurring a sea change in the way people use power in some parts of the world.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
KERKDRIEL, the Netherlands—For much of the spring and summer, Jeroen van Diesen got paid for using electricity.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less