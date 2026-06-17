India plans to introduce star-based energy-efficiency rating system for electric two-wheelers to help buying decisions

NEW DELHI: India plans to introduce standardized energy-efficiency labelling for electric two-wheelers (e2Ws) to help lower charging costs and enable consumers to make informed choices, according to four people aware of the development.
The labelling is expected to operate on the lines of the one-to-five-star rating system for electrical appliances by the state-run Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Union power ministry, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity because discussions on the plan are in the initial stages and not in the public domain. A higher rating means greater energy efficiency, resulting in lower electricity bills and a smaller carbon footprint.
“There was a meeting last week between BEE, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), electric two-wheeler makers and sector experts about benchmarking the energy efficiency of electric two-wheelers,” the first person said.