Electronic warfare spooks airlines, pilots and air-safety officials

A spoofed GPS signal in September 2023 nearly sent a private Embraer jet into Iran without clearance, a misdirection that could have led the plane into hostile airspace. The crew of an Airbus A320 departing from Cyprus in July reported a “severe map shift" in the cockpit and the failure of a separate navigation system. A Boeing 787 the same month aborted two landings, one of them 50 feet above the ground, after the loss of a GPS signal kicked off a series of instrument problems.