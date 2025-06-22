After assembling 99% of its phones, India faces a harder manufacturing test
Shelley Singh 9 min read 22 Jun 2025, 05:03 PM IST
Components are the DNA of electronics. But nearly 90% of the components that go into electronic goods in India are sourced from China, Korea, and Taiwan. We look at the Indian government’s plan to change that with the recently launched ECM scheme.
New Delhi: Over the past decade, India’s electronics manufacturing sector has been defined by one thing: the mobile phone. From 2014 to 2024, the country went from assembling less than 30% of the phones it consumed to 99%, thanks largely to the ₹1.9 trillion Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.
