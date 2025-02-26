Industry
Why India’s electronics sector is least at risk from Trump's reciprocal tariff scrutiny
Summary
- The export of electronic goods to the US has shown an upward trend, playing a key role in boosting India's overall exports
New Delhi: As US president Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff threat loomsfor Indian exports of engineering goods and pharmaceuticals to textiles,the booming electronics goods shipments may be the least at risk.
