Elon Musk's Starlink reapplies for India approval of satellite network with direct-to-device connectivity: Report

SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk's Starlink has reapplied to India's space regulator for approval to deploy its satellite constellation, including direct-to-device connectivity services, the Economic Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company reportedly sought approval for a Gen 2 constellation that delivers the latest technologies, including direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity.

"The company has recently applied to get authorisation for its Gen 2 constellation...at an altitude of 340-615 km in low earth orbit (LEO)," sources told ET.

Mint could not immediately verify the ET report.

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) rejected an earlier application by the Elon Musk-owned company for the 30,000-satellite internet constellation a few years ago due to non-conformity of certain features and spectrum bands.

As per the report, the world's largest LEO satellite operator remains bullish on the Indian satcom market, which is at a nascent stage but offers huge potential.

The company, operated by SpaceX, originally applied for Gen 1 and 2 constellations to start services in the country. However, IN-SPACe approved only the Gen 1 constellation, which offers traditional broadband services through its 4,408 LEO satellites, in July 2025.

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ET reported on January 27 about Starlink's requirement to apply again for Gen 2 constellation authorisation. While SpaceX plans to deploy around 42,000 satellites for the Gen 2 constellation, it has sought IN-SPACe authorisation for nearly 30,000 satellites.

As per the report, Starlink can again seek authorisation for additional satellites in future. It is necessary for satellite firms to require IN-SPACe authorisation for starting services.

What is direct-to-device service? Direct-to-device, or D2D, allows compatible mobile phones and other devices to connect to satellites without requiring extra equipment such as a satellite dish or a special dongle.

In simple terms, this could mean that a person in an area without mobile network coverage may still be able to connect through a satellite, provided the device and service are supported.

How it works? When you make a call, send a message or use the internet, your phone connects to a nearby mobile tower. The tower then connects you to the telecom network. But in the case of D2D, if there is no mobile tower nearby, the satellite can provide the connection.

Can your phone really connect directly to a satellite? Yes, but only if the phone and satellite service are compatible and support the technology. The phone must be compatible with the D2D service, and the satellite operator and telecom company must support the connection.