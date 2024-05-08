Industry
How Mhow, Silvassa and Rewa emerged as hotspots for Indian hotels
Varuni Khosla 7 min read 08 May 2024, 07:00 AM IST
SummaryWith their lower operational costs and untapped market potential, smaller cities are not just catching up, they're poised to lead the next wave of hotel development in India
NEW DELHI : India's small cities and towns, once emblematic of neglected infrastructure and stagnant lifestyles, are now hotspots of rising consumption—a pattern not gone unnoticed by India’s hospitality sector.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less