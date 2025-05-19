Emirates NBD Bank gets conditional nod from RBI to open local arm
SummaryThe RBI said that Emirates NBD Bank PJSC currently operates under the branch mode through its branches located in Chennai, Gurugram and Mumbai. In India, it reported a loan book of ₹4,641.6 crore as on 31 March 2024, per its latest available annual report, up from ₹3,417.2 crore in FY23.
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said it has decided to grant in-principle approval to Dubai-based Emirates NBD Bank PJSC to establish a wholly-owned arm in India.
