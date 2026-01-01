Dear reader, as 2025, a year of global tumult and volatility, rolls by, Mint's reporters and columnists look around the corner on what is coming in 2026—to help you know what to expect and prepare for it. Tell us what you think at feedback@livemint.com.
India’s energy transition to be driven by storage, transmission capacity, nuclear power
SummaryThe high capacity of clean energy installations doesn’t translate into high energy output, given that solar and wind are erratic power sources. The focus is now set to shift towards building energy storage capacity and diversifying into more stable non-fossil sources such as nuclear power
