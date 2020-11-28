'Increasing storage, democratizing RE deployment to be next frontier for govt'

Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, speaking at the Session highlighted India’s focus in developing a fast and integrated Renewable Energy Policy, “Apart from 450 GW RE capacity we will also focus on building an integrated cleangas-based economy. Driving the use of biofuels and emerging hydrogen and providing digital innovations in the RE space." “Biofuels is not just a science, it is a mantra," said the Minister as he elucidated how the formulation of a National Biofuels Policy has laid the path for blending fuels, ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid’ for city gas distribution, using LPG as a social change, and using biofuels in the aviation sector.