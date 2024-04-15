100 bustards and the challenge to India’s solar flight path
Summary
- The Great Indian Bustard, an endangered bird, is found in Rajasthan and Gujarat. The bird’s habitat also holds great potential for renewable energy generation. At times, the birds collide with high and low tension overhead wires and die. Save the birds or the climate?
New Delhi: In the early 1960s, India was on the lookout for a national bird. Renowned ornithologist, the late Salim Ali, also known as the ‘birdman of India’, favoured the Great Indian Bustard, a four ft tall bird that resembles an ostrich. The large and heavy bird is found in the extreme west of Rajasthan and Gujarat. Eventually in 1963, the government of India settled for the peacock. Though there is no way to know for sure, the government, back then, feared the name ‘bustard’ would be misspelt, the media had reported.
Almost six decades later, the bustard is battling an existential crisis. Its biggest threat is India’s burgeoning renewable energy industry. The bird’s habitat in the desert is also the region that holds great potential for wind and solar energy generation. Already accounting for the bulk of the country’s renewable energy capacity, it is the spearhead in India’s battle against climate change—a priority for the government.
Hundreds of kilometres (km) of high and low tension overhead wires have sprung up in the desert over the last decade to transmit the energy generated from the wind turbines and solar panels. The bustard, among many other species of birds, finds itself at the mercy of these wires, colliding mid-flight and dying.
Environmentalists took the issue to court.
In April 2021, a three-member jury in the Supreme Court, headed by then chief justice S.A. Bobde, ordered overhead wires in an 80,688 sq. km area to be pushed underground. Only this could save the birds.
Environmentalists, expectedly, cheered the judgement but the industry, and the government, were dismayed. Undergrounding cables is expensive and would make business unviable, they argued. And without solar and wind power from the two states, India would struggle to meet its ambitious targets of renewable energy generation—500 gigawatts (GW) by 2030. India produced only 134 GW in 2023.