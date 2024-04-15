100 bustards and the challenge to India’s solar flight path

“It does not have to be an either-or. In my six decades of advocacy for the environment, I have realized it is all about compromises," M.K. Ranjitsinh Jhala, a former bureaucrat and the main petitioner in the case, said. “What do I want? For the bustards to be able to live, if undergrounding of the wires solves the problem, it is a small price to pay," Jhala, who is from the royal family of Wankaner in Saurashtra, said. “But if it feels excessive for the entire region, at least commit to the core zone of 13,000 sq. km. That could be a middle path. But let’s not haggle over it and lobby for exceptions," he added.