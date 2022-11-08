13 private agencies get accreditation for mineral exploration

With the amendment of MMDR Act in 2021, private agencies can also participate in exploration for mineral sector after getting duly accredited by QCI-NABET or National Accreditation Board for Education and Training of the Quality Council of India
New Delhi: The mines ministry on Tuesday said 13 private exploration agencies have been accredited to undertake prospecting operations of minerals.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: The mines ministry on Tuesday said 13 private exploration agencies have been accredited to undertake prospecting operations of minerals.
“With the amendment of Mines & Minerals (Development & Regulation) MMDR Act in 2021, private agencies can also participate in exploration for mineral sector after getting duly accredited by QCI-NABET (National Accreditation Board for Education and Training of the Quality Council of India). So far, 13 private agencies have been accredited and subsequently notified by the Central Government," the ministry said in a statement.
“With the amendment of Mines & Minerals (Development & Regulation) MMDR Act in 2021, private agencies can also participate in exploration for mineral sector after getting duly accredited by QCI-NABET (National Accreditation Board for Education and Training of the Quality Council of India). So far, 13 private agencies have been accredited and subsequently notified by the Central Government," the ministry said in a statement.
This takes the total number of government agencies engaged in mineral exploration to 22, it added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL) is pursuing mineral exploration activities through National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) funding. Apart from ongoing exploration works, MECL is providing consultancy services to state Directorate of Geology and Mining (DGMs) and Department of Mines and Geology (DMGs) for the preparation of reports and other documents for actionable blocks.
MECL is also engaged with the Rajasthan government for a feasibility study of potash deposits in western part of Rajasthan.
In August 2021, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, was amended to empower the central government to notify entities, including private entities, to undertake prospecting operations.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The Ministry of Mines has adopted the scheme for accreditation of private exploration agencies developed by the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training of the Quality Council of India (QCI-NABET)," an official order reads.
The QCI-NABET will grant accreditation to private exploration agencies to undertake prospecting operations of minerals in accordance with the standards and procedures of the scheme, it added.
“The interested private exploration agencies shall be required to obtain accreditation in accordance with the scheme and thereafter apply to the ministry for their notification under the second proviso to sub-Section (1) of Section 4 of the Act," the mines ministry said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This scheme was aimed at unleashing the economic potential of the mines sector by bringing more agencies in exploration of minerals. It was expected that this would also increase the pace of exploration, create new employment opportunities in the sector and bring more explored blocks for auction.