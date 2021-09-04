NEW DELHI: India may consider reducing the 14-day benchmark of coal stock at thermal power plants to 10 days to enable more fossil fuel supplies to projects with “extremely depleted stocks."

This comes in the backdrop of India stopping coal supplies for a week to plants having more than 14 days stock to free up around 1.77 lakh tonne of fossil fuel, to be redistributed to power plants having low stocks. India’s peak electricity demand recorded an all-time high of 200.57 gigawatt (GW) on 7 July. The demand is currently 192-193 GW.

“Shri RK Singh, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy, held an extensive review meeting with representatives from the Ministry of Power (MOP), Ministry of Coal, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Railways, and the power PSUs here last evening," the Union power ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

“The minister also asked the power secretary to look at the possibility of reducing the benchmark of 14 days of coal stocks to a benchmark of ten days of coal stocks for identification of plants to divert coal to plants with extremely depleted stocks," the statement added.

Coal stocks have depleted at thermal power plants due to reasons such as increase in demand for electricity and lower generation by hydropower plants. India’s power sector is the largest consumer of coal in the country, with state run Coal India Ltd (CIL) being the largest coal miner. Of India’s installed power generation capacity of 383.37 GW, the coal fuelled projects account for 53% or 202.67 GW.

“Shri Singh reviewed the day wise status of power requirement and withdrawal from the grid state wise. He also reviewed the coal stocks’ status, and also the Hydro Power generation. He went into reasons for shortfalls in power generation, across power generation units," the statement said.

The government is working to leverage the country’s entire installed electricity generation capacity to meet India’s growing demand. As part of this strategy it is facilitating short term coal linkage auctions for those projects not having power purchase agreements (PPAs). Of CIL’s coal production target of 670 million tonne (mt) for the current financial year, the demand from the power sector is expected to account for around 545 mt. India’s overall coal requirement is expected to go up to 1,123 mt by 2023 from the present level of 700 mt.

“Shri Singh desired the power ministry to hold a separate review for power plants with captive mines, to ensure maximum use of these mines by their power plants. He also wanted ministry officials to look more into blending imported and indigenous coal, for better economics for the plants, in case importing was the requirement for such plants," the statement added.

Some of the measures to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply by easing out coal stocks inlcude sourcing coal from captive coal mines. This comes at a time of fuel demand increasing on account of a higher offtake from the power sector, with India’s electricity demand on an upward trajectory.

“The minister pointed out that rising demand for energy augurs well for the economy and is encouraging. He impressed upon the officers that energy demand is likely to rise and that will need to be factored in as they address the current constraints," the statement said.

In a reflection of revival of economic activity in the country, India’s electricity demand reached its highest since July 2019 to register124.8 billion units (BUs) in July this year, according to India Ratings and Research. According to India Ratings and Research, the country’s energy demand recovered due to to stabilising economic activities, led by the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases.

