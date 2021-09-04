The government is working to leverage the country’s entire installed electricity generation capacity to meet India’s growing demand. As part of this strategy it is facilitating short term coal linkage auctions for those projects not having power purchase agreements (PPAs). Of CIL’s coal production target of 670 million tonne (mt) for the current financial year, the demand from the power sector is expected to account for around 545 mt. India’s overall coal requirement is expected to go up to 1,123 mt by 2023 from the present level of 700 mt.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}