15 new projects identified with 160 mtpa capacity to boost coal output: Minister

Coal and mines minister Pralhad Joshi told Lok Sabha that "the focus of the government is on increasing domestic production of coal and to achieve these targets through the allocation of more coal blocks, pursuing with the state government for assistance in land acquisition and co-ordinated efforts with railways for movement of coal... 15 greenfield projects identified with a capacity of about 160 MTPA (Million Tonnes per Annum) to be operated by mine developer cum operator mode"

