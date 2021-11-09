New Delhi: In a push for clean energy and waste management, 18,000 women from Karnataka's Self Help Groups (SHGs) are being trained for solid waste management and solar energy utilisation in rural areas, according to statement from Jal Shakti Ministry.

“The Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Rural Energy and Development (MGIRED), in collaboration with the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, the Department of Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation, and the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), is training 18,000 rural women from Karnataka's SHGs (Self Help Groups) in various aspects such as solid waste management and solar energy utilisation in rural areas," the statement said.

This comes in the backdrop of government’s focus on marquee Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). While the ₹3.6 trillion JJM scheme aims to ensure assured tap water supply or ‘Har Ghar Jal’ to all rural households by 2024, several states have presented their commitment to provide tap water connections to all rural households before 2024.

“These women will be engaged as SwachhaKarmikas by their local Gram Panchayats to carry out solid waste management duties like daily waste collection, waste segregation, Swaccha Vahini driving, and so on," the statement added.

India has already crossed 100 gigawatt (GW) of installed solar and wind capacity. The plan is to have 175GW renewable energy capacity by 2022 and 450GW by 2030. This huge injection of electricity in the grid from sources such as solar and wind requires a storage mechanism that can help balance the national electricity grid.

“According to Mr. Parameswar Hegde (Director ISA, RDWSD), the classroom training that will be offered in all 30 districts this fiscal year would benefit 18,000 rural women, providing them with an alternative source of income. The programme is free of charge and includes travel, boarding, and accommodation for three women from each of the Gram Panchayats in Karnataka. This year, 600 batches will be covered with 30 women in each batch, with each batch costing between Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 1 lakh," the statement said.

Against the targeted emission reduction of 33-35 % by 2030, India has already achieved emission reduction of 28% over 2005 levels and at this pace is set to exceed its NDC commitments before 2030. India on its part has also urged group of 20 nations (G20) having per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions above the global average to bring it down to the world average, thereby vacating ‘some' carbon space for developing nations.

“SHG members will learn about renewable energy sources, solid waste management, different composting technologies for wet waste, the idea of bio gas for managing biodegradable waste, and the importance of menstrual health and its management after the training. The trained members are expected to carry out duties like waste segregation, wet waste composting, and biogas unit management at their respective gram panchayats, which they learned during practical demonstrations," the statement said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.