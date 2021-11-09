18,000 women from Karnataka's SHGs trained for solid waste management, solar use

“According to Mr. Parameswar Hegde (Director ISA, RDWSD), the classroom training that will be offered in all 30 districts this fiscal year would benefit 18,000 rural women, providing them with an alternative source of income. The programme is free of charge and includes travel, boarding, and accommodation for three women from each of the Gram Panchayats in Karnataka. This year, 600 batches will be covered with 30 women in each batch, with each batch costing between Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 1 lakh," the statement said.

