2020 was one of the worst-ever years for oil write-downs

For the oil industry, the reassessment comes at the end of an era in which a perceived scarcity of energy supplies drove a rush to buy up fossil-fuel reserves, including U.S. shale deposits and Canadian oil sands. Some of the assets they scooped up require higher oil prices that were prevalent earlier in the decade to be profitable. But after U.S. frackers unleashed vast sums of oil and gas, there have been two oil busts in the past five years and Brent oil, the global benchmark, last topped $100 a barrel in 2014.