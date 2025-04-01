25GW of renewable energy capacity installed in FY25: Pralhad Joshi

India added about 25 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity in the fiscal year ended 31 March (2024-25), the highest ever green power capacity addition in a year, registering a nearly 35% growth from the previous fiscal, said the Union minister for new and renewable energy Pralhad Joshi.

In 2023-24, a total of 18.57GW of renewable energy capacity was added. Out of the 25GW addition, solar power capacity comprised 21GW.

"India's renewable energy sector achieved highest ever capacity addition in the fiscal year 2025, installing 25GW during the year ending 31 March 2025, an increase of almost 35% compared to last year. Last year, it was 18.57 GW," Joshi said.

Also Read: Non-stop renewable energy key to lowering green hydrogen prices: Gentari CEO The pace of installation, however, has to accelerate further in order to achieve the 500GW non-fossil capacity target by 2030.

Outlining the progress achieved in India's renewable energy space, the minister said the solar module manufacturing capacity in the country has almost doubled from around 38GW in March 2024 to around 74GW in March 2025. Further, the solar PV Cell manufacturing capacity in the country also increased nearly three times, increasing from 9GW in March 2024 to around 25GW at the end of 2024-25.

Indigenous production of solar power equipment has been a major focus of the government in a bid to reduce the dependence on China, the dominant player in the global solar market.

The government has come up with several steps, including production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, high customs duty on modules and cells and the approved list of models and manufacturers (ALMM) for supplying to government-backed projects.

An indigenous ingot-wafer manufacturing capacity of 2GW also came up in the country in the last fiscal.

Speaking on the progress under the flagship rooftop solar scheme, PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, Joshi said rooftop solar installations reached 1.1 million households under the scheme as of March-end and an amount of ₹5,437.20 crore has so far been disbursed as central financial assistance (CFA) to 698,000 beneficiaries.

Also Read: CME Solar plans up to ₹ 35,000 cr capex by 2027 to boost renewable capacity threefold Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the growth in the renewable energy space. “A great development, illustrating the commitment of our people towards sustainability,” Modi tweeted on the achievement of 25GW green power capacity installation in 2024-25.

On reports that power purchase agreements for over 40GW of green energy projects are still not signed, Joshi told reporters that the Centre is in talks with the states to get them to sign more PPAs for green power.

"We are working with the state governments and the concerned discoms. We are continuously interacting; because of the (parliament) session in March, we have not been able to further interact. But before March, I have interacted, and secretary and then joint secretary, we are all working together at our respective levels, and we are working with states," he said.

Expressing hope that the backlog of unsigned PPAs would soon be cleared, the minister said states are understanding that the requirement of renewable energy along with conventional energy and the upcoming implementation of the renewable purchase obligations would also force the states to sign PPAs and procure green power.