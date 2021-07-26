33,764 km natural gas pipeline network authorised by petroleum regulator: Govt

There was a 19.52% uptick in India’s gas production in June, according to the monthly production report released by ministry of petroleum and natural gas. India's natural gas production is expected to increase. Reliance Industries Ltd and its partner BP have been developing three deep-water gas developments in its KG D6 block, off the Andhra Pradesh coast, which together are expected to produce around 1 billion cubic feet a day of natural gas by 2023. Also, state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd has started gas production from its KG-DWN-98/2 field.

