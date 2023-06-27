Centre receives 35 bids for 103 coal mines under commercial auction

Centre receives 35 bids for 103 coal mines under commercial auction1 min read 27 Jun 2023, 06:10 PM IST
The Centre had amended the mineral laws to open up the coal sector to provide a level-playing field to public and private sector firms and to permit the auction of coal mines without any restriction on end use. Coal from these mines can be utilised towards own consumption, sale or any other purposes.
New Delhi: A total of 35 bids for 103 coal mines were received by the coal ministry on Tuesday for the seventh round of commercial auctions, launched in November last year.
