Centre receives 35 bids for 103 coal mines under commercial auction

New Delhi: A total of 35 bids for 103 coal mines were received by the coal ministry on Tuesday for the seventh round of commercial auctions, launched in November last year.

Tuesday was the last date for submission of technical bids for these rounds.

On 29 March, the government had launched the seventh round of commercial coal auctions to boost the availability of dry fuel in the country. A total of 103 coal mines were put on the block and of the total mines offered, the majority of blocks are partially explored.

A total of 35 offline bids have been received for 18 coal mines, while two or more bids have been received for seven mines, it added. Online bids received as part of the auction process will be opened on 28 June.

The Centre had amended the mineral laws to open up the coal sector to provide a level-playing field to public and private sector firms and to permit the auction of coal mines without any restriction on end use. Coal from these mines can be utilised towards own consumption, sale or any other purposes.