39 coal mines to be put on sale in eighth round of auction
Coal ministry says that the launch of the eighth round of commercial coal mining auctions is a significant step towards promoting private sector participation in the coal mining industry and increasing coal production
The Union coal ministry on Monday said a total of 39 mines will be put on sale in the eighth round of commercial coal mines auction, which will be launched on Wednesday.
