39 discoms submit draft proposals under 3 trillion power reform scheme

“The action plans from the states include multiple reform measures aimed towards loss reduction, implementation of smart prepaid metering of majority of their consumer base, 100% feeder level energy accounting by FY 23, reconductoring of old/frayed conductors, conversion to LT ABC, bifurcation of feeders, segregation of agriculture feeders, and up-gradation of billing and other IT/OT systems, in addition to works towards improving quality and reliability of supply. Under these plans, the State Governments have also committed to ensuring the financial viability of the discoms, such as liquidation of outstanding subsidy dues and government department dues, implementation of tariff reforms, measures to enhance consumer services etc. These proposals would now be put forward to the monitoring committee set up by the ministry of power for approval," the statement said.