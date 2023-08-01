New Delhi: In a major development to boost renewable energy infrastructure in Tamil Nadu, the union minister for new & renewable energy and power R. K. Singh announced the approval of a 4,000MW renewable energy power project for the state.

The project is set to reinforce the green energy corridor initiative and accelerate the adoption of sustainable energy solutions.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, the Union Minister said that the project, a part of the Green Energy Corridor Phase-II, has been sanctioned for the establishment of 624 ckm of transmission lines and 2200 MVA capacity substations, to be completed by the financial year 2025-26.

The ministry of new & renewable energy has given the green light to this transformative project, with an estimated cost of ₹719.76 crore. To support the state’s renewable energy aspirations, the central government has allocated a grant of Rs. 237.52 crore, covering 33% of the total project cost.

According to the ministry, the project is under process of implementation by the state agency Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (TANTRANSCO).

Under Green Energy Corridor Phase-I, TANTRANSCO reported completion of sanctioned project for setting up of 1068 ckm transmission lines and 1910 MVA capacity substations on 31 October, 2022, for which the ministry has already released a grant of Rs. 524.30 crore to TANTRANSCO, it added.