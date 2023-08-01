4,000 MW renewable energy power project approved for Tamil Nadu: R. K. Singh1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 06:52 PM IST
The project is set to reinforce the green energy corridor initiative and accelerate the adoption of sustainable energy solutions.
New Delhi: In a major development to boost renewable energy infrastructure in Tamil Nadu, the union minister for new & renewable energy and power R. K. Singh announced the approval of a 4,000MW renewable energy power project for the state.
