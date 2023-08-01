4,000 MW renewable energy power project approved for Tamil Nadu: R. K. Singh

4,000 MW renewable energy power project approved for Tamil Nadu: R. K. Singh1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 06:52 PM IST
The project is set to reinforce the green energy corridor initiative and accelerate the adoption of sustainable energy solutions.
The project is set to reinforce the green energy corridor initiative and accelerate the adoption of sustainable energy solutions.
New Delhi: In a major development to boost renewable energy infrastructure in Tamil Nadu, the union minister for new & renewable energy and power R. K. Singh announced the approval of a 4,000MW renewable energy power project for the state.
New Delhi: In a major development to boost renewable energy infrastructure in Tamil Nadu, the union minister for new & renewable energy and power R. K. Singh announced the approval of a 4,000MW renewable energy power project for the state.
The project is set to reinforce the green energy corridor initiative and accelerate the adoption of sustainable energy solutions.
The project is set to reinforce the green energy corridor initiative and accelerate the adoption of sustainable energy solutions.
Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, the Union Minister said that the project, a part of the Green Energy Corridor Phase-II, has been sanctioned for the establishment of 624 ckm of transmission lines and 2200 MVA capacity substations, to be completed by the financial year 2025-26.
The ministry of new & renewable energy has given the green light to this transformative project, with an estimated cost of ₹719.76 crore. To support the state’s renewable energy aspirations, the central government has allocated a grant of Rs. 237.52 crore, covering 33% of the total project cost.
According to the ministry, the project is under process of implementation by the state agency Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (TANTRANSCO).
Under Green Energy Corridor Phase-I, TANTRANSCO reported completion of sanctioned project for setting up of 1068 ckm transmission lines and 1910 MVA capacity substations on 31 October, 2022, for which the ministry has already released a grant of Rs. 524.30 crore to TANTRANSCO, it added.