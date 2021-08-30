New Delhi: With a spike in India’s electricity demand, state-run NTPC Ltd on Monday said even as around 7 gigawatt (GW) of gas-fuelled capacity is available during peak hours, states are not buying power from such plants.

This comes in the backdrop of India stopping coal supplies for a week to plants having more than 15 days stock to free up around 1.77 lakh tonne of fossil fuel, to be redistributed to power plants having low stocks.

“During peak hours, approximately 7 GW of gas capacity is on bar against 3 GW last week. It has been observed that the States are not scheduling from gas Stations but are drawing from the grid. Further, for meeting the peak requirement, POSOCO is scheduling the gas stations under RRAS (Reserves Regulation Ancillary Services)," India’s largest power generation utility said in a statement.

This assumes significance given that out of India’s installed power generation capacity of 383.373 GW, gas-fuelled power plants account for 6.50% or 24.92 GW.

“To have adequate planning by the generators, and to ensure adequate arrangement for gas, it is advised that the States may schedule power at least for a week," the statement added.

The coal stocks have depleted at thermal power plants due to reasons such as increase in demand for electricity and lower generation by hydropower plants. In a reflection of revival of economic activity in the country, India’s peak electricity demand recorded an all time high of 200.57 GW on 7 July. The demand is currently around 192-193 GW.

