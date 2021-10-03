72 coal-fuelled power projects grapple with stock shortage

“The unprecedented increase in coal-based power coupled with supply shortage during monsoon and less stock build-up in Apr-June,2021 has led to the depletion of coal stocks in power plants which were 13 days (23.97 MT) as on 1 Aug 2021 and now 4 days (8.08 MT) as on 1 Sept 2021. Out of 135 power plants monitored on daily basis, 72 plants have coal stocks of less than 3 days, 50 plants have stocks from 4 to 10 days and 13 plants have stock of more than 10 days," said the power ministry official cited above.